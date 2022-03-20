These data were provided by representatives of Western intelligence agencies, reports the Washington Post.

Read more: Crimean units of Russian Marines lost up to 90% of personnel

At the same time, the American magazine emphasizes that Ukrainian intelligence assures that Russian losses are even greater.

Presumably, the Russian army is close to the "culmination point" of its offensive capabilities, which means that the invaders have practically reached their limits to continue attacking. This opinion was expressed, in particular, by the former commander of the US Army in Europe Ben Hodges. It is believed that after reaching this point, the invaders will not be able to advance.

At the same time, Russia still has large reserves of manpower. But it has already used up most of its combat-capable forces. According to Rob Lee, a former U.S. Marine and analyst at the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies, 120 of the 168 battalions of the Russian army's tactical groups are already fighting on the ground in the war against Ukraine. And that's about 100,000 of the 190,000 troops deployed to Ukraine.

Russia, meanwhile, is in no hurry to talk about its losses. The Kremlin has not yet updated the erroneously low figure of 498 dead it announced a week after the invasion of Ukraine.

According to Western intelligence agencies, the actual figures show that about a third of Russia's main forces have already been eliminated. "This is a huge loss that will not be easily recovered," Rob Lee said.