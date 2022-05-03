Serhiy Borzov, Head of the Vinnytsia region military administration, said two blasts that Vinnytsia residents heard "were our air defenses." A search is underway for the wreckage the missiles.

Gerashchenko said another cruise missile was just shot down by air defenses "on its way to Kyiv" in the area of ​​the Odesa highway. In the capital air alarms were heard as well.

The mayor of Dolynska, a town in the central Kirovohrad region, said there had been missile strikes in the area but gave no further details.

Further west, close to the Slovakian border, the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, Viktor Mykyta, said there had been a missile strike in the mountainous region. "We are clarifying the information on injuries and possible victims," he said.

In Lviv, Maksym Kozynskyi, Head of the Regional Military Administration, said three power substations had been damaged.