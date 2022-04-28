Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, is convinced that the context of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia has not been determined yet. So, it's too early to talk about it, Channel 24 reports.

Mykhailo Podoliak noted that Turkey is well aware of the consequences of the war unleashed by Russia for the Black Sea region. That is why the country is trying to resolve the conflict as soon as possible.

"However, the time of the meeting of the presidents of the two countries and the context of the meeting have not been determined yet," he said.

In Ukraine, he added, there is an intensification of hostilities in the East. Also, the Russian military does not stop trying to destroy Mariupol. Consultations are underway in parallel, but only at the level of working subgroups. During them, proposals are prepared for the Ukrainian and Russian parties in legal terms.

It should be noted that Turkish Minister Hulusi Akar expressed his opinion on the meeting between Zelenskyi and Putin must occur as soon as possible. He shared this opinion during a meeting of ministers at the American air base Rammstein.