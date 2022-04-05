At least such a narrative was imposed on both the military occupiers and society. Russian publicist Andrii Piontkovskyi told about this on air of the Channel 24.

Read more: Invaders' plans: the General Staff spoke about the situation in Ukraine

However, as he noted, it is very important for the Ukrainian army to at least prevent any illusion of success that Russians could "sell" to themselves and society as a victory.

Then this clash between the generals and Putin will move to another level, the publicist said.

"The second defeat like this may lead to a military coup, or Putin, relying on the FSB and television, will simply shoot a bunch of generals there," Piontkovskyi said.

In this case, according to the publicist, the Russian dictator will appoint some new generals who will "go all the way".