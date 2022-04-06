Oleksiy Arestovych stated that what the Ukrainian forces discovered in other occupied towns would shock Ukraine and the rest of the world. Mariupol, he claims, will be worse than Bucha 100 times.

Read more: Lviv region targeted by airstrikes overnight

In a special interview led by Tatiana Popova, the adviser to the head of the President's Office commented on the situation at the front lines on the 41st day of the war with Russian invaders.

According to Oleksiy Arestovych, genocide and crimes in Bucha and Irpin, both in the Kyiv region, might occur in other towns seized by the Russian invaders.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech made the following statements: