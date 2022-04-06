Oleksiy Arestovych stated that what the Ukrainian forces discovered in other occupied towns would shock Ukraine and the rest of the world. Mariupol, he claims, will be worse than Bucha 100 times.
In a special interview led by Tatiana Popova, the adviser to the head of the President's Office commented on the situation at the front lines on the 41st day of the war with Russian invaders.
According to Oleksiy Arestovych, genocide and crimes in Bucha and Irpin, both in the Kyiv region, might occur in other towns seized by the Russian invaders.
At the same time, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech made the following statements:
-
Following the crimes in Bucha, punishments for Russia must be proportional to the extent of the invaders' war crimes.
-
Russia owns lots of people and weapons, but the fate of our land and our people is being decided and we know what we are fighting for. And we do everything to win.