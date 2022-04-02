It is known that this morning the residents of the city gathered for a peace rally in support of Ukraine. They sang the Anthem and talked to each other.

Read more: Russian troops have withdrawn from Chernobyl

Enerhoatom reports that the occupiers were observing the rally. When the residents began to disperse, paddy wagons approached and the invaders began to grab locals.

"Within minutes, the city was shaken by the sounds of explosions and massive shelling. Terrified locals began to flee in different directions", – eyewitnesses said.

Car alarm systems went off even in the streets far from the place of explosion.

Russians shut down communications in Enerhodar

In addition, Russians began to shut down communications in the city. Locals informed wired Internet was missing and phone calls were not possible.

"Rashists are acting so that the world does not know about their crimes against peaceful residents of Enerhodar. In particular, today's explosions and mass shelling of innocent people," the statement said.