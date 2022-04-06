Iryna Vereshchuk, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, notes that these are just preliminary assessments of the damage inflicted on Ukraine as of the 41st day of the war.
Read more: Russian soldiers in Ukrainian uniform are poised to murder tens of thousands of people
According to her, Russia, as the aggressor state of the twenty-first century, will compensate for all the losses and will be held accountable for what it committed. And the entire Ukrainian government team will work hard to achieve this.
Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized that at the very least Russia's war against Ukraine destroyed:
-
26 thousand square meters of residence area,
-
533 educational institutions,
-
196 health care facilities,
-
300 kindergartens,
-
8 civilian airports and 10 military airfields,
-
129 plants / enterprises,
-
more than 22 thousand kilometers of roads,
-
266 bridges and bridge crossings.
-
She added that the direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure, according to estimates of the project "Russia will pay", as of April 1, amounted to at least $ 68 billion.