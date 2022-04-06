Iryna Vereshchuk, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, notes that these are just preliminary assessments of the damage inflicted on Ukraine as of the 41st day of the war.

According to her, Russia, as the aggressor state of the twenty-first century, will compensate for all the losses and will be held accountable for what it committed. And the entire Ukrainian government team will work hard to achieve this.

Iryna Vereshchuk emphasized that at the very least Russia's war against Ukraine destroyed: