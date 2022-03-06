The repository of the truth about the war and strength of Ukraine has been launched in Ukraine. It brings together key facts about the Russian-Ukrainian war, the world's support of Ukraine, opinions of the Ukrainian and world leaders, insights into Ukrainian resilience, economy, culture, history, and calls to action with links to various verified sources.

Website and Instagram page

It is a tool to receive and disseminate facts on social networks with your colleagues and clients from other countries. You can download relevant materials and use them in your statements or publications on media. Also, follow our tips on how to support Ukraine if you are a business or a citizen.

The project is in English, and we encourage you to share the facts and images on social networks with audiences across the world. It's your way to stand with Ukraine in its fight for freedom and help ensure peace in the 21st century.

The portal uses information from official state web resources, Ukrainian Institute, Ukraine WOW exhibition, ukraine.ua, 30ua.info, Ukraine Crisis Media Center and other reliable sources.

Save lives by spreading truth about the Russian war against Ukraine:

