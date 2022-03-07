Due to the occupiers’ shelling, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation. It comes to the article "violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder".

It is known that Russian troops commenced artillery bombardment. What is unknown yet, which shells the enemies used.

Recall that Ukraine demands Russia for an immediate ceasefire, truce, and humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from destroyed and dangerous cities and villages. The aggressor is constantly setting absurd ultimatums, which the Ukrainian government will not accept.