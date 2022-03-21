It is known that Boris Romanchenko was a prisoner in German concentration camps Buchenwald, Peenemuende, Mittelbau-Dora, and Bergen-Belsen during World War II.

The man actively worked for the preservation of the memory of Nazi crimes and was vice president of the International Committee of Buchenwald-Dora.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovy, reacted to Romanchenko's death. He stressed that Hitler's work has been continued by new fascists, the Russian troops.