This comes as no evacuation corridors were operating Wednesday due to Russian forces blocking evacuation buses, Deputy Ukrainian Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced earlier.

A total of 150,000 people have been evacuated from Mariupol so far, Boychenko added, speaking during an online media briefing. Boychenko’s comments were interpreted in English via Ukraine’s government-supported Media Center.

The strategic port city is one of Russia's main targets and has been destroyed by constant shelling throughout the war.