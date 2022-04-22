"Fortunately, there are no children among the victims," she added. Zamazeeva said the victims were taken to regional hospitals.

Speaking on national television, city's Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych urged residents to stay indoors during the curfew and hide between two walls to try to protect themselves.

“Yesterday, three people were injured; one unfortunately died," he said. "Yesterday, people came out at curfew. It is necessary to understand that the curfew is not for walks. And today three more people were injured."

Mykolaiv remains without a central water supply after a missile damaged the main pipeline early last week. The city has organized water distribution with trucks as well as additional well drilling in busy areas, Sienkevych added.