The head of the National Police clarified that as a result of hitting the building with office premises, neighboring buildings, in particular residential buildings, were also damaged. A fire broke out at the scene of the Russian crime, and the impact killed at least 2 people.

We currently know of 6 wounded and 2 dead, including a small child, Klymenko said.

The fire at the point of impact spread to the parking lot, where about 50 cars caught fire. Rescuers are working on the spot.

An investigative team urgently left Kyiv for Vinnytsia to investigate yet another war crime committed by the Russian occupiers.