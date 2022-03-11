Kherson does not want the Russian army to "liberate" it. Despite the difficult situation, people are not afraid to resist, to take to the streets and drive out the Russian troops, reports TV Channel 24.

Read more: Support Channel 24: help us win the information war

Ukrainians in Kherson came with flags to the Russian military

A video of Ukrainian civilians coming to the Russian soldiers with Ukrainian flags was published by Oleksandr Mogilnikov. It shows that people with Ukrainian flags went to the invaders and asked them to leave their country. "Damn you, you bastards," people shouted to the invaders.

The residents of the Kherson also sang the Ukrainian national anthem and stood with weapons directly in front of the Russian soldiers.

A critical situation in Kherson

As reported by a correspondent from Kherson, the city has been occupied since March 1. Many people have no way to get money and food. In their desperation, they accept Russian humanitarian aid.

The regional authorities are unable to take care of Kherson's residents. The head of the regional military administration has fled to western Ukraine. The mayor alone cannot cope with the situation.