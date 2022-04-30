It is challenging to call them ‘refugees’, because these people think about going back every day. Some even go back and forth: looking after the elderly, checking on the apartment or house, and picking up the things they need. Those who decide to stay and try to get their lives in order can count on support. Channel 24 visited Moldova and described what Ukrainians encounter when they enter a neighbouring country, and how to get help and stay updated about EU support.

Read here The Ministry of Defense calls to join the flash mob in support of Ukraine #ArmUkraineNow

Crossing the border and first decisions

Palanca is the main hub for refugee arrivals. The ‘hottest’ days were at the beginning of the war, when people stood in huge lines, shocked and fearful. Now, the crowds are gone; the buses come mostly from the Odesa or Mykolayiv regions. Still, another nuance often worries Ukrainians.

“The first days and weeks after the war were the most difficult. Every day, there are cases where men of conscription age show up here, at the border. Once they have made it here, they can ask for asylum and we cannot refuse. If they have managed somehow to bypass the checkpoints, we accept them,” explains Ruslan Galushka of EUBAM – the European Union Border Assistance Mission to Moldova and Ukraine.

Several of the families we met came from the town of Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv region. They lived in the same yard before deciding to flee. “We let it all hang out and left,” Yelena says frankly. Out of stress, she jokes to calm down the teenagers around her: “Now they’re going to take us… to America. Let’s go together with the parrots.”

Photo by Olha Konsevych

We left because we were scared. The window panes are gone, we’re being bombed. It’s beyond my endurance. It also affects the children’s psyche,

she admits.

Yelena herself seems to suffer, too. When asked how she feels, she cried and barely uttered, “Well, how can I feel?”

Photo by Olha Konsevych

Lyudmila Zinovievna lived in Mykolayiv since 1944. She doesn’t remember the Second World War, because she was a child, but the new misfortune has turned her life upside down. The woman said she tried to persuade her husband to leave from the first day; yet, it took a month and a half before he “gave up” and they went to the Moldovan border. “The evacuation is carried out by a Jewish organisation to which we belong. Ahead is Chisinau and a plane to Israel. But I don’t know where we will live; we are going into unknown,” she shared.

Photo by Olha Konsevych

Ukrainians can enter without a travel document. An ID card or ‘internal’ passport is enough. A driver’s licence will also do. Children under 18 need to have a birth certificate, an internal passport or a travel document. Crossing the border by car is possible without a “green card” policy; however, the owners of such cars must buy a policy within the first 24 hours after entering Moldova. Entrance with pets is allowed without veterinary certificates or special passports. Information is available at hotline 080001527 (calls to 112 will be forwarded to the hotline) and the website dopomoga.gov.md.

Temporary shelter

Palanca is a good place to take a bus to other cities or even countries. It is also where you can start planning your first days after being forced to move.

With the help of international organisations and local volunteers, Blue Dots centres operate near the border. These are hubs where the UN Refugee Agency, UNICEF, other international organisations and government representatives provide information and medical, legal, and psychosocial support. The idea itself originated during the Syrian refugee and migrant crisis in 2015-2016, and such centres operate in Greece, North Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia.

During the first days, a tent city emerged here. Since mid-April, the situation has stabilised, and mostly mothers with children use these hubs to wait during a bus transfer, recuperate, and take their first supply of food or hygiene products.

Amid the mass influx of people, Moldova activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 24 February, asking for assistance to host refugees from Ukraine. Assistance includes medical supplies, medicines, protective gear, as well as ambulances, fire-fighting equipment, power generators, and more.

We walked from the border crossing point in Palanca to Blue Dots with Valentina, who left Odesa with her two children; the elder is 2 years and 10 months old, and the younger is still a seven-month-old infant.