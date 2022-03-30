At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to actively fight the occupiers. How was the night of March 30 in the regions, Channel 24 reports on this with the reference to the Office of the President.

Mariupol has been under siege for 30 days. The enemy does not stop destroying the city, using a variety of weapons.

90% of residential buildings and infrastructure in the city are damaged or destroyed. However, the situation remains unchanged.

"The situation in Mariupol remains without changes: the city is under blockade, there are street fights. More than 100,000 people remain in the city" - the message says.

Note that Russian troops took the lives of about 5,000 Mariupol residents, 210 of whom were children.