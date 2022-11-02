More than 100 participants, including journalists and politicians, attended the presentation at the Lyon Town Hall. Collectif 69 planned the event in support of the Ukrainian people who are suffering as a result of Russia's aggressive war.

Russian imperialism, which "threatens the peace of the world", was denounced by Edwy Plenel. This fact that the invasion of Ukraine makes us face, according to the author, is "imperialism of mission, defending a conservative ideology in front of the democratic ideals assimilated to a Western decadence".

Peace in the world is threatened by Moscow imperialism – Edwy Plenel

In the introduction of his book, Edwy Plenel states that "A new imperialism threatens world peace, and it is Russian". "Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced us to confront this reality. That of imperialism of revenge, driven by the resentment of fallen nations that turn their wounds into aggression against other nations. It is a nuclear power imperialism that has transitioned from authoritarianism to dictatorship and is now at the mercy of a man and his oligarchic clan.

The first target of this imperialism is the people's free will to decide for themselves, the choice of their destiny, and their freedom to build their future, in addition to its population, which this warlike headlong drive is diverting from its social goals and democratic demands.

Since 2014, the war in Ukraine has been in its spring phase. As it was for the second Chechen War in 1999, when Vladimir Putin used violence to assert his authority by waging an extermination war against a Caucasian people's pro-independence wishes, it is also the reason for Russian intervention in Syria in 2015, which supported one of the worst dictatorships in the Arab world.

We still don't fully understand why, in the vast majority of cases, our leaders, politicians, diplomats, businessmen, editorialists, and commentators failed to foresee the emergence of this specter emerging from the rubble of the USSR, offering an aggressive synthesis of communist Stalinism and Great Russian tsarism. This blindness is directly related to the emergence of nationalist, authoritarian, racist, and anti-democratic views in our public discourse."

The book "L'Épreuve et la Contre-épreuve. De la Yougoslavie à l'Ukraine" is available on Amazon in both, paper and digital formats.