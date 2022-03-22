This was stated in an interview to the Radio Svododa by Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Lieutenant General and the head of Kyiv regional military administration.

"Bucha and Hostomel are temporarily occupied. We are not able to carry out any actions in this region due to its occupation. We need to hold the enemy in attempts to cross the Irpin River and continue the advance towards Kyiv. For now, potential does not give us the opportunity to move on to counter-offensive actions in this direction. We can only act locally as of now. But our potential is increasing. The enemy is losing potential, while we are building capacity. Will the enemy have potential? The course of hostilities will depend on this".

According to Pavlyuk, Kyiv is "a very big problem for Russia, and they will do everything to take it over".

"The enemy has been stopped. The enemy is looking for options, but our Armed Forces waste no time either - they are also actively carrying out retaliatory actions, constantly pinning down the enemy, constantly inflicting defeat. So, parity is preserved, and I hope that the advantage will be on our side soon”, Pavlyuk said.