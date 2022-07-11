The State Emergency Service said that the bodies of 15 people had been found in the rubble so far and that the search and rescue works continued.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk regional military administration, told Ukrainian television that the area was struck by two or three Russian rockets and that the incident was "yet another confirmation of the crimes of the Russian Federation, confirmation that they are shelling residential areas."

Chasiv Yar and other towns in Donetsk have been under heavy fire in recent days as Russian forces try to grind down Ukrainian resistance in the area and move further west towards Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.