The mayor of Slavutych, Yuriy Fomichev, was quoted by Hromadske as pointing out that the employees of the power plant cannot be replaced. They have been divided into two groups for 10 days, taking turns. They eat sparingly and have only a limited amount of medication.

Fomichev said that "their relatives and friends here in Slavutych are just as worried and do not know how to help them."

On February 24, Russian invaders captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a fierce battle. Employees are being held hostage. The power plant is currently operating as planned.

Ukraine called the Russian capture of Chernobyl nuclear terrorism.