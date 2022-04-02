Where and for how long the curfew is imposed

In Baryshivska, Velykodymerska and Kalityanska communities of Brovary district, the curfew will last from 9:00 pm on April 2, 2022 till 6:00 am on April 5.

In other communities of the district, the respective rules are implemented from 9:00 pm on April 2 till 6:00 am on April 3.

What are the limitations

As the mayor reminded, it is forbidden to be in the street and in public places during the curfew without documents and special certificates identities.

The only exception is the need to go to a shelter during an air raid.