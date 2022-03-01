Even while talks in Belarus get underway Monday to explore ways to end the war, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a massive Russian rocket strike has hit a residential and shopping area.
War crime in Kharkiv
The Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said Kharkiv had been "massively fired on", leaving "dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded".
Rocket in Kharkiv / Photo t.me/Pravda_Gerashchenko
Region Government reported that the situation was tough after four days of fighting with the Russian army.
Some details:
-
Repelled all attacks during the night, destroyed columns on outskirts well before they were able to launch an artillery barrage on our city. During the day attack, 15 military and 16 civilians were hospitalized
-
City is under control
-
A lot of sabotage groups
-
27.02 all Russian military tech, that entered the city, was destroyed, more than 20 saboteurs were blocked at school and killed
-
There was a moment when 7 occupants surrendered to only one Ukrainian soldier
-
People are voluntarily giving their cars to the Ukrainian Army
-
Several logistics centers will be operating to distribute food
-
There are still risks of attacks by the saboteurs groups
-
Children died, details are to be confirmed