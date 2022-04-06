She said, however, that those seeking to leave Mariupol will have to use their own vehicles.

Earlier this week an agreed International Committee of the Red Cross mission to evacuate people from Mariupol was halted and turned back by Russian forces.

Ukrainian authorities in Luhansk urge residents to evacuate

Authorities in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk hope to evacuate civilians through five “humanitarian corridors” on Wednesday and urged residents to get out “while it is safe.”

Ukraine has said Russian troops are regrouping and preparing for a new offensive in the Donbas area, which includes Luhansk.

“We will take everyone out if the Russians allow us to get to the meeting places (for evacuation). Because, as you can see, they don’t always observe ceasefires,” the Luhansk region governor, Serhiy Gaidai, wrote on the Telegram.