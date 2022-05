The European Commission is presenting today its sixth package of sanctions, including:

Listing of high-ranking military officers

De-swifting major Russian banks

Banning state-owned broadcasters

Phasing out Russian oil

The EU wants Ukraine to win this war. That is why the European Commission is also proposing to start working on an ambitious recovery package for our Ukraine. It will pave the way for Ukraine’s future inside the European Union.

Russia is the world's second-biggest crude oil exporter, and last year accounted for about 27% of EU oil imports. The United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia have already banned imports of Russian oil.