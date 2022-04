Residents in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv have been urged to take shelter after a series of missile strikes on Monday.

The region's military governor Maksym Kozytskyy said there had been four missile strikes, though the city's mayor had previously said there were five.

Later, it became known that 6 people died as a result of the attack on Lviv. At least eight people were injured, including a child, Kozytskyi said.

On Saturday, the head of the Lviv regional military administration said Ukrainian anti-aircraft systems had downed Russian cruise missiles that were fired toward the region. On that occasion Ukraine claimed the Russian aircraft that fired the missiles had taken off from the Baranovichi airfield in neighboring Belarus.