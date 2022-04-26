"The Central City Hospital, a school, and high-rise buildings were affected," he said.

Kyrylenko said another Russian attempt to attack the nearby town of Mariinka had been repelled. The Russians had also left the town of Krasnohorivka without electricity after damaging a transformer.

"Today the shelling continues almost along the entire front line. At least two civilians are currently known to have died," Kyrylenko said.

Luhansk region

In neighboring Luhansk, three civilians died in the town of Popasna when a building collapsed amid heavy shelling, according to Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk region military administration.

"The situation in Popasna is extremely difficult. Street fights in the city continue. The enemy remotely fires heavy weapons. Aviation is constantly bombing the residential area," Hayday said.

Popasna has been on the frontlines for weeks and has sustained extensive damage.

Hayday said 95 residents of the Luhansk region had already been evacuated Tuesday, about half of them from Lysychansk, a town that has been heavily damaged in weeks of shelling.