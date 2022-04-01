A little girl from Lysychansk died in the hospital on the morning of March 31. The enemy shell flew into her house yesterday.

Read more: Chernihiv mayor says Russian attacks have increased

Note that earlier the girl was diagnosed with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, gunshot wounds to both legs with damage to bones and vascular bundles.

Doctors are currently fighting for the life of the girl's older brother. He was found to have multiple shrapnel wounds of both feet and both legs. Doctors suggest they might have to amputate the child’s legs.

What is known about the shelled family

On March 30, Russian military fired heavily at a house in Lysychansk. As a result, parents and two small children were injured. The parents suffered gunshot wounds, but they have stabilized.