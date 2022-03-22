According to the Azov Battalion, the Russians have already killed more than 3,000 civilians in Mariupol. And they continue to shell the city's civilian population, blocking humanitarian aid and preventing the evacuation of the city's residents.

The number of dead from Russian war crimes is so high that it is impossible to bury them in a cemetery. The graves are simply dug into the residential areas.

A resident of Mariupol, Andriy, hopes that this is only a temporary burial. After Ukraine's victory, the victims of Russian aggression should be reburied in an appropriate place and under all traditions, he says.

According to Andriy, the military has advised them to bury the bodies of the dead in cool places. But these are the basements, and that's where the survivors of Mariupol are now hiding from Russian shelling. Only the street remains available.