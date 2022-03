The building was destroyed by the invaders, the head of Mykolaiv state administration reported.

He mentioned that russians waited for people to go to work and then attacked. He also published a photo of the huge hole in the building, a result of invader’s shelling.

The official stated that most people miraculously escaped: from 50 to 100 people. 8 civilians and 3 military are still being searched under the rubble.