Self‑appointed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko often repeats that his country is supposedly being “pulled into the war in Ukraine.” He claims that some Western nations want Belarusian troops to join the fighting, and that official Minsk is doing everything it can to avoid this. Such statements create the image of Lukashenko as a so‑called neutral peacekeeper—balancing between Putin’s demands and his own propaganda rhetoric of “as long as there’s no war,” carefully staying just short of crossing the red line by sending Belarusian forces into aggression against Ukraine.

In reality, however, things are very different. When experts and diplomats refer to a formed axis of evil—comprising China, North Korea, Iran, and Russia—they forget Belarus. Of course, this small country cannot match those powers in military strength, but it plays an extremely important role in supporting the capacity of occupying forces to commit war crimes.

24 Kanal received a series of documents from the private intelligence firm Dallas, confirming that Belarus, in fact, is a full participant in the war against Ukraine. Its state-owned enterprises work directly for the Russian military-industrial complex, while governments formally hide this: so that Minsk won’t face additional restrictions and can serve Russia as a channel for trade and sanctions evasion. Read on about Belarus’s involvement in massive missile strikes on Ukraine, and its contribution to import substitution of critical weapon components.

Read this text in Ukrainian

How Belarus Became a Projection of Russia’s Malign Influence

Relations between the EU and Belarus have grown increasingly hostile since 1994, when Lukashenko—then still legally elected—began building his authoritarian regime. Due to human rights abuses, political repression, and other actions, civilized states gradually imposed sanctions on the country under unfit leadership.

Official Minsk gradually moved closer to Putin’s Russia, and eventually became, without war, a de facto occupied territory of strategic geopolitical importance. Through Belarus, the Kremlin began projecting its malign influence toward the Baltic states, Poland, and the EU as a whole.

One vivid example was the migration crisis of 2021, artificially manufactured by Moscow and Minsk. By that time, Putin clearly understood how externally controlled refugee flows could present serious social and economic challenges to EU states, so it cost him nothing to stage another crisis—in places the EU least expected.

The 2015 migration crisis, created by the Russian dictator, involved hundreds of thousands fleeing Putin‑ordered bombings in Syria, attempting to reach Europe by sea. It took years for developed countries like Germany, the UK, and France to handle the peak influx. A massive number of people—men (including possible agents of terrorist groups), women, and children—demanded billions in funding, infrastructure, and adaptation programs.





Syria’s refugees became a tremendous burden on EU countries / Photo: saintmerry.org

Furthermore, Putin’s migration special operation had serious political consequences in many countries. Radical movements surged across Europe, and far-right parties with Russian backing and financing saw sharp increases. For example, the officially recognized right-wing extremist “Alternative for Germany” gained second place in the federal parliament elections. In France, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally holds 143 seats in the National Assembly. The list of Kremlin-affiliated parties that strengthened due to this crisis is extensive.

So it is not surprising that after an after-action review, the Kremlin’s special services concluded that the cost‑to‑impact ratio of directing migrant flows toward Europe was extremely successful. That’s why after the first hybrid attack of that type, in 2021, the Russians began a second—this time actively involving Belarus, which significantly reduced their financial costs of aggression.

Lukashenko’s state security structures, together with the FSB, organized the movement of thousands from Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and other countries to Minsk. Migrants were promised passage into the EU and refugee status in exchange for transportation fees. In Russia and its ally, they were escorted under guard to prevent escape. Camps with inhumane conditions were set up in the forests near the borders of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. The only route for tens of thousands was to break into the EU through hastily reinforced border patrols.



Migrant camp on the Belarus–Poland border / Photo: Belarusian state-controlled pseudo-media

Along with migrants, Russian and Belarusian saboteurs attempted to infiltrate. Some were supplied by the aggressor governments with weapons and special equipment for attacks on law enforcement. Furthermore, Belarusian security forces repeatedly opened fire toward foreign colleagues.

As the Baltic states and Poland were unprepared for this hybrid assault, the situation quickly became a crisis. However, democratic nations managed to reinforce their borders swiftly and erect costly engineering barriers, nullifying the hostile special operation.



Polish border guards at a barrier before the storming began / Photo: Polish Ministry of Defense Facebook

The number of migrants who died in Belarusian forests or made it through remains unknown. This wave did not fundamentally affect the economy, social structure, or overall security of EU countries. Nevertheless, this is how Russia first projected its power through Belarus—making Lukashenko’s country a full member of the axis of evi.

Has Belarus Been a Participant in the War Against Ukraine Since the Full‑Scale Invasion?

Since the creation of the migration crisis in 2021, official Minsk has fully joined in the aggressive alliance with Russia. With the onset of the full‑scale invasion, Russian occupiers entered Ukraine from Belarusian territory. Lukashenko, politically, refrained from deploying Belarusian troops alongside Moscow, though additional sanctions were imposed on Belarus for aiding Russia. Nevertheless, Belarus quickly transformed into a logistics hub transporting goods to and from Russia—including sanctioned items.

For instance, aluminum oxide needed for military production, luxury cars, timber, and other goods were sent through Poland into the aggressor country. In exchange, Russia delivered agricultural products and fertilizers.

Beyond granting territory for attack and facilitating Russian–EU trade, Belarus has fully joined in the production of Russian missiles used to destroy civilian infrastructure. This makes Minsk a full Russian ally, part of the axis of evil, and an active participant in the war against Ukraine.

Starting in 2022, many state-owned companies began actively supporting the Russian military. Belarusian military personnel and defense factory workers reactivated equipment and munitions and handed them over to the occupiers. However, the most critical contribution came from electronics manufacturers. Thanks to Belarusian involvement, Moscow managed to partially achieve import substitution for vital microchips, capacitors, stabilizers, and more. Documents detailing companies agreed upon for scientific and technical cooperation between the two allied governments confirm this.

According to a letter from Kirill Lysogorsky, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, sent to Dmitry Pantus, head of Belarus’s state military-industrial committee, in 2025 the governments approved shipments to Russia from:

Vitebsk Radio-Component Plant “Monolit” JSC

Scientific‑Technical Center “DELS” JSC

NIIEVM JSC

Design Bureau “Display” JSC

“Integral” JSC – managing entity of the Integral holding

“Cvetotron” JSC

“Peleng” JSC



Letter from Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade indicating Belarusian companies working for the aggressor’s military-industrial complex / Document provided by private intelligence firm Dallas

Is Belarus Responsible for the Strike on “Ohmatdyt”, Numerous Destroyed Homes, and Blackouts Across the Country?

Among Belarusian electronics manufacturers, “Integral” JSC in Minsk stands out as the most powerful supplier of components to many Russian military factories.

Thanks to Integral’s products, Russia is able to produce altimeters for Kh‑101 cruise missiles and many other critical components. This makes Belarus responsible for hundreds of civilian and military deaths, attacks on critical infrastructure, and destroyed homes.

Perhaps the most notorious use of the Kh‑101 was the strike on the “Ohmatdyt” children’s hospital, which killed two and wounded sixteen. The Russians destroyed the toxicology and oncology wards, as well as the ICU and operating theaters, damaging adjacent areas.



The destroyed “Ohmatdyt” hospital building / Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Kh‑101 missiles were also used in massive strikes on the energy system to plunge Ukraine into darkness—without power, heating, or water. See infographic with the consequences of the X-101 missile attacks known from open sources: Each of these strategic missiles would have been impossible without altimeters, whose production involves AO “Spec‑Electron‑Komplekt”—a regular buyer of Belarusian microchips. See letter with delivery timelines for chips destined for Russian AT “SpecEK”:

According to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, microchips from “Integral” are also present in the high-precision stealth Kh‑69 cruise missile, which Russia uses extensively against energy infrastructure. These missiles destroyed the Tripillia thermal power plant—cutting Kyiv Oblast off its main power source.



Tripillia TPP after the strike / Photo: social media

Russia also used Kh‑69 missiles to strike critical infrastructure in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. These weapons were produced on order by the known procurement company “TRV‑Engineering.”



List of chip orders from Belarus’s “Integral” for use in Kh‑69 missiles

Furthermore, without Belarusian parts, the “Kinzhal” Kh‑47 aeroballistic missiles would not have flown—their onboard computers include components from Integral. Though fewer than a dozen were used in one mass strike, these weapons inflicted serious blows to military and civilian targets—such as a residential building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district—and were responsible for the killing of an eight-year-old boy in Prykarpattia.



Scene where a Russian Kinzhal killed an eight-year-old child / Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office

Products from the Minsk factory are also integrated into Kh‑39 and Kh‑38 aviation rockets. In a strike on Kostiantynivka on August 9, 2024, a Kh‑38 hit a supermarket and a Nova Poshta office in the city center—killing 14, including children, and wounding 44.



The Kh‑38 strike on a supermarket in Kostiantynivka—would have been impossible without Belarusian microchips / Photo: Kostiantynivka Military–Civilian Administration Head

Belarusian chips are also used in avionics for the Su‑35S multirole fighter. Russian pilots regularly deployed bombs with UMPK modules from these jets—devastating Sumy, Kherson, and other frontline cities.

See document listing some microchips produced by Belarus’s “Integral” for Russian defense enterprises:

The employees of “Cvetotron” JSC are equally responsible for civilian deaths. Their products, according to Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate, are used in Kh‑31PM anti-radiation missiles and Kh‑35U anti‑ship missiles.

The Kh‑31PM missiles destroyed a significant portion of Ukrainian air defense systems—many of which failed or were destroyed after launch.

The Kh‑35U, a coastal anti‑ship missile, is also deployed as a terror weapon—Russia even repositioned “Bal” shore systems from Crimea. With a range of 250–500 km, it has repeatedly struck ground targets near frontline zones. Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia have both suffered from Kh‑35U strikes.



Site of a Kh‑35U strike in a residential district of Zaporizhzhia. One woman killed, nine injured / Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Police

Belarusian “Peleng” JSC is involved in manufacturing the Sosna‑U gunner’s sight used in T‑90M, T‑80BVM, and T‑72B3 tanks. It also produces components for the Kalina fire-control system of the T‑90SM main battle tank.

Design Bureau “Display” and Scientific-Technical Center “DELS” work to support Almaz-Antey Concern, which manufactures Buk, S‑300, and S‑400 air-defence systems. A Buk system was used in 2014 to down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH‑17.

Since June 2022, Russian air-defense systems have been primarily used for strikes on ground targets—1,296 missiles launched, according to open sources—with Kharkiv facing the majority of these brutal attacks. Official statistics indicate that over 46 civilians were killed and approximately 200 injured. These were clearly deliberate civilian-targeting actions. For example, on September 30, 2022, Russia fired 16 S‑300 missiles at a humanitarian convoy near Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region—killing and wounding civilians.



Aftermath of cooperation between Belarus’s “DELS” and “Display” and Russia’s Almaz-Antey / Photo: Zaporizhzhia Emergency Service

It is unclear exactly how Vitebsk Radio-Component Plant “Monolit” JSC is involved in Russia’s military-industrial complex. However, its capacitors are widely procured, directly and indirectly, by many Russian firms for use in both cruise and ballistic missiles and other weaponry.



Capacitors from Belarus’s “Monolit” among a list of private suppliers / Screenshot from private intelligence firm Dallas documents

A War with EU Countries Could Begin from Belarus

In effect, Belarus is a direct ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine—not a neutral party being “pulled in,” but a full participant. Its enterprises can be considered legitimate military targets, like oil refineries and bases.

Furthermore, Russia’s nuclear weapons have been deployed on Belarusian territory—such as the “Oreshnik” missile—along with military bases staffed by mercenary instructors. These moves are clearly not aimed at Ukraine but rather at intimidating the EU, which has already experienced hybrid aggression from Moscow and Minsk.

Many officials in democratic countries believe that Russia will attempt at least indirect attacks on NATO members in the coming years. Putin and Lukashenko may plan strikes into the Baltics from Belarus, bypassing NATO detection and counteraction. In fact, this process has already begun: “Gerbera” UAVs recently landed in Lithuania from Belarus.



“Gerbera” drone in Lithuania / Photo: Lithuanian Armed Forces Facebook

If the West does not respond strongly to this incident, real Shahed drones could soon be launched toward Lithuania. While the West hesitates about arming itself comprehensively, aggressor states — Belarus, Russia, China, Iran, North Korea — are scaling up production and accelerating modernization of their killing technologies. Until aggressors face inevitable consequences, they will continue their crimes more efficiently — until even advanced air-defense systems are powerless against the mass-produced weapons of dictatorships.