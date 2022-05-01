According to the State Emergency Service, the occupiers fired on residential neighborhoods, a hospital, and the industrial zone of the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv. Enemy strikes caused the burning of apartments in two nine-story buildings.

Rescuers say that a man was found in one of the apartments. He was wounded by an enemy blow. The victim was immediately hospitalized in the city hospital.

As for the hospital, one medical institution in Kharkiv also suffered from the attack by the occupiers. It is known that the shelling caused the partial destruction of concrete structures, as well as window frames of the technical floor of the hospital. In addition, a fire broke out on the fifth floor. Rescuers managed to eliminate it quickly. As a result of the attack on the hospital, no victims were identified.