The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, discussed the talks during a phone call yesterday, but did not state publicly when this week the talks would begin.

Read here The week is planned to be very busy, – Zelenskyy

Turkey has worked to position itself as a neutral ally to both Ukraine and Russia and a key diplomatic partner at the entrance to the Black Sea region, the Guardian reports.

This includes hosting tripartite talks with the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in the southern city of Antalya as well as the foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, conducting shuttle diplomacy during recent visits to Lviv and Moscow. Turkey viewed the talks as successful, despite a lack of progress around the main discussion point of humanitarian corridors, particularly for the besieged city of Mariupol.

The Times is also reporting that Roman Abramovich held backchannel talks with the Ukrainian MP and Crimean Tartar Rustem Umerov in Istanbul, calling Abramovich “President Putin’s unofficial envoy in talks with Ukraine”. The series of talks were coordinated by presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, who reportedly proposed that “Crimea and Donbas should be held by Moscow under a long-term lease, similar to Britain’s control over Hong Kong from 1898 to 1997, with their future decided at a later date”, according to the Times.

Finding a swift solution to the crisis in Ukraine is a critical issue for Turkey, due to its reliance on Russian gas as well as wheat from both countries amid a prolonged economic crisis in which the lira halved in value last year alone.