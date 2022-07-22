Russia attacked a public transport stop near the market in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with Uragan rocket launchers on July 21 at 9:30 a.m. local time, the prosecutor’s office posted on Telegram.

The Russian military also shelled the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, hitting a residential building and injuring three civilians, the office added, saying it launched a criminal investigation into these attacks.

"The Russian enemy attacks streets of the city, trade pavilions, and residential infrastructure only," said Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv region military administration.

The mind-boggling tragedy

On Wednesday, one picture shocked the world. Photographers made a photo of a father beside his son, whose life was snuffed out by a Russian missile in Kharkiv.

Photo of the day. I feel powerlessness watching this. #Kharkiv today. Father holding the hand of his murdered 13-year-old son #russiaisaterrorisstate

Source: Reuters pic.twitter.com/c5vJy3V15t — Olha Konsevych (@Liza22Frank) July 20, 2022

According to the Ukrainian journalist, author of "The Guardian" Natalia Gumenyuk, the father crouched like this next to his son, reciting prayers, for two hours, the policewoman still did not let go of his hand.

Synehubov advised people in Kharkiv – Ukraine's second-largest city before the start of Russia's invasion not to go outside unless necessary.