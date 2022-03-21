Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Monday announced a new curfew in the capital.

"Shops, pharmacies, gas stations, institutions will not work tomorrow," he said.

"Therefore, I ask everyone to stay at home or in shelters – at sound of an alarm. Only those with special permits will be able to move around the city."

By the way, air pollution had been detected in the capital following the Russian strike on a shopping center in the city's Podil district, which killed eight people.

Klitschko also urged citizens not to shoot videos or post them on social media of military checkpoints, vehicle convoys or defenses around strategic installations. "Do not help the enemy!" he wrote.