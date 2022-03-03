Thus, a group of Russian soldiers decided to surrender to the Ukrainian troops, reports Channel 24. The invaders realized that no one really wants to see them here, because they are not "liberators", but invaders.

Read more: March 3, another night of war in Ukrainian cities

One of the captives is only 21 years old. The soldier is from Murmansk, but served under contract in Crimea. He arrived in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 with a convoy of equipment for a "special operation".

In his video appeal, he asked his mother to take him away and tell others the truth about the Russian attack. The captive soldier also asked for forgiveness from the Ukrainians.

Another soldier telephoned his mother and told her that he had surrendered. He said that he was being treated humanely. The captive also asked his mother to contact the Union of Soldiers' Mothers of Russia so that he could be put on the return list.

"We're bombing... We're not welcome here in general. Tell others not to come here," the soldier said.

Russian soldiers willingly surrendered

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, with the support of the international IT community, is offering Russian soldiers a choice: to die in this war of aggression or to receive a full amnesty and 5 million rubles in compensation.

The occupants can surrender to the Ukrainian Army, the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, the Ukrainian National Police and the Ukrainian Security Service. The Ministry of Defense has prepared instructions for those who want to surrender. They are required to: