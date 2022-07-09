The Bayraktar drone that was paid for by the people of Lithuania during 2 months of crowdfunding campaign, delivered to Ukraine today.

Today, Lithuania put the Bayraktar TB2 drone that was bought for Ukraine by crowdfunding Lithuanians on exhibition at an airbase.



Ten thousand people turned up to wish the Bayraktar best of luck before it is sent to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/x1eY6V8o9K — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 6, 2022

Lithuanians raised almost 6 million euros for the drone in May, largely in small donations, following which its Turkish maker, Baykar, decided to donate it instead.

Andrius Tapinas initiated a fundraising campaign to buy a Bayraktar UCAV for Ukraine.

Also, Lithuanians purchased four modern Estonian-made recon drones EOS C VTOL for Ukraine, and two more are planned to be purchased in the near future.