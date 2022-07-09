The Bayraktar drone that was paid for by the people of Lithuania during 2 months of crowdfunding campaign, delivered to Ukraine today.

Read here Ukrainians crowdfunded for 4 Bayraktars in under 3 days

Lithuanians raised almost 6 million euros for the drone in May, largely in small donations, following which its Turkish maker, Baykar, decided to donate it instead.

Also, Lithuanians purchased four modern Estonian-made recon drones EOS C VTOL for Ukraine, and two more are planned to be purchased in the near future.