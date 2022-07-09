The Bayraktar drone that was paid for by the people of Lithuania during 2 months of crowdfunding campaign, delivered to Ukraine today.
Today, Lithuania put the Bayraktar TB2 drone that was bought for Ukraine by crowdfunding Lithuanians on exhibition at an airbase.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 6, 2022
Ten thousand people turned up to wish the Bayraktar best of luck before it is sent to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/x1eY6V8o9K
Read here Ukrainians crowdfunded for 4 Bayraktars in under 3 days
Lithuanians raised almost 6 million euros for the drone in May, largely in small donations, following which its Turkish maker, Baykar, decided to donate it instead.
Also, Lithuanians purchased four modern Estonian-made recon drones EOS C VTOL for Ukraine, and two more are planned to be purchased in the near future.