Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said 30 people sheltering in the school had been rescued, of which seven were injured.

The strike hit at around 4:37 p.m. local time on Saturday, causing fires to break out that took almost four hours to extinguish, he said.

The bodies of two people were found in the debris, Hayday said in a Telegram post on Sunday, adding that it is "likely that all of the 60 people left under the building’s wreckage were killed."

A Russian aircraft had dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is some seven miles from the frontlines, according to Hayday.

He said fighting had continued into Sunday on several fronts in Luhansk – including Bilohorivka, Voyevodivka, and Rubizhne. He also said there was an extremely difficult situation around Hirske. Near Popasna, Russian artillery hit the house where 11 people were hiding in the basement, he said. Rescuers were dismantling the debris.