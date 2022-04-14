It was conducted by unit 80 of the separate air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Not all details are currently disclosed. At the same time, the command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces stressed that Lviv paratroopers acted very successfully.

Read more:Discussions with Russia "ongoing," Podolyak says

"In particular, the necessary measures were taken in advance to identify and take over control points, firepower, and other important enemy targets. After that, the assault units carried out offensive operations", the statement said.

Russians suffered heavy losses. The surviving occupiers were demoralized. They began to retreat. As a result, Ukrainian heroes liberated several Ukrainian settlements from occupation.