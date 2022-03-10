The Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk has named new "green corridors", Channel 24 reports.

About 50 000 people were managed to be evacuated from Sumy in two days.

Evacuation routes

From Trostyanets to Poltava. The column will move through the following localities: Sumy, Holubivka, Vilshana, Nedryhailiv, Korovyntsi, Romny, Andriyashivka, Lokhvytsya, and Lubny.

From Krasnopillya to Poltava. The column will move through Verkhnya Syrovatka, Sumy, Holubivka, Vilshana, Nedryhailiv, Korovyntsi, Romny, Andriyashivka, Lokhvytsya, and Lubny.

From Sumy to Poltava. The route will go through the same settlements as for the route “Trostyanets to Poltava”. People need to get out of Sumy on their own first, and then a bus is being arranged from Poltava for those who do not have cars.

From Mariupol to Donetsk through the settlements of Portivske, Manhush, Nikolske, Respublika, Rozivka, Bilmak, Polohy, and Orikhiv. Mine-clearing activities will be performed on this route.

From Volnovakha to Pokrovsk through Valeryanivka, Novoandriyivka, Kyrylivka, and Vuhledar.

From Izyum to Lozova through Mala Komyshuvakha, Barvinkove, and Blyznyuky.

From Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin, Hostomel to Kyiv.