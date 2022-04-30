Due to the shelling, part of the room collapsed, in particular, the operating room. "So now it is impossible to help our soldiers, even in the same conditions as before," Azov said.

There are dead and re-injured servicemen among those wounded before the shelling who were in the hospital.

Defenders published the video, which was shot immediately after the shooting. The footage shows the exhumation of the dead soldiers who were in the hospital with severe injuries, and providing first aid to the survivors.