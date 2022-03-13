On the morning of March 13, residents of Lviv and the region heard the sounds of explosions for the first time since the war began. It later became known that the Russians had launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Lviv region, and about the tragedy at the Yavoriv military polygon.
Vadym Denysenko, Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, reported that according to preliminary data, the air defense was activated during the air strike. He also stressed that Russia is shelling facilities in the western regions to show that there are no safe places in Ukraine.
Russian attack on the Yavoriv polygon
35 people died in the shelling of the Peacekeeping and Security center near Lviv. Another 134 are in hospital (update at 12.00)
It is previously known the enemy fired about 30 missiles, many of which were shot down by our air defenses
the planes that launched the missiles took off from the Russian city of Saratov and probably struck from the Black Sea
there could have been more casualties if the air defense had not worked
rescuers are currently extinguishing fire and dismantling rubble from the attack site
authorities urge social media users not to share photos and videos of air strikes.