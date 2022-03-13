On the morning of March 13, residents of Lviv and the region heard the sounds of explosions for the first time since the war began. It later became known that the Russians had launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Lviv region, and about the tragedy at the Yavoriv military polygon.

Vadym Denysenko, Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, reported that according to preliminary data, the air defense was activated during the air strike. He also stressed that Russia is shelling facilities in the western regions to show that there are no safe places in Ukraine.

Russian attack on the Yavoriv polygon