According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, more than 49,000 people crossed the border from Ukraine to the EU and Moldova on March 26, compared to 45,000 the day before. And this represents the highest figure this week. Meanwhile, Poland accounted for about 61% of those who left, which is slightly below average.

The number of people entering Ukraine has increased

According to the State Border Guard Service, the flow of people who entered Ukraine on March 26 jumped to 27,000, 22 thousand of whom are the citizens of Ukraine. This is the highest figure since the beginning of Russia's full-scale assault on Ukraine.

The previous day, this figure was 21 thousand.