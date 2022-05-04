In addition, at least 7.7 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine having been forced to flee their homes, according to the latest report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Read here Children stayed in basements for weeks: how a Ukrainian village near Belarus survived

Women and children account for 90 percent of the refugees, while most men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been drafted or voluntarily joined the army and therefore stayed.

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainian children have been forced to leave their homes, including those still in the country. The approximately 215,000 third-country nationals who have fled Ukraine – people who are not citizens of either Ukraine or the country they entered – are mostly students and migrant workers.