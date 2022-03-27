The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be held live from March 28-30 in Turkey, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on Facebook.

He did not specify where in Turkey the two delegations would meet as of Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday that Ukraine and Russia seem to have reached 'an understanding' on four out of six topics of disagreement discussed during negotiations.