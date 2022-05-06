"The results will be reported later," Yermak said.

The United Nations said Thursday it hoped that a joint convoy from the UN and the International Red Cross would be able to evacuate more civilians from Azovstal Friday.

Some 500 civilians had recently been evacuated from both the Azovstal plant and the city of Mariupol, according to tweets by Yermak and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres early Friday. But CNN understands that they were referring to the cumulative effort to help people leave since Sunday.

More than 300 evacuees from the Mariupol area arrived in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday.

Ukraine will continue to do everything to save all civilians and the military servicemen. Thank you UN for help,

Yermak said.

Separately, the Ukrainian military said early Friday that "the blockade of units of the Defense Forces in the Azovstal area continues. In some areas, the enemy has resumed assault operations with the support of combat aviation in order to take control of the plant."