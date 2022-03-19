Kyiv region
The air threat and the threat of missile strikes went on through the night. Under the active and unfocused fire of the invader were Irpin, Moshchun, Hostomel, Vorzel, settlements of Makariv community. Civilian housing and infrastructure suffer the most. A fire broke out at a landfill in the village of Novi Petrivtsi.
Read more: It’s time to meet. Time to talk, – Zelenskyy
Chernihiv region
There were several air alarms in the evening and at night. Defensive battles for Chernihiv continue. The number of shellings of the city decreased during the day.
Sumy region
Okhtyrka and Sumy districts were fired upon by orcs from artillery. Losses are still being counted. Terror and genocide of the local population continue in the villages near the border where the enemy has entered.
Zhytomyr region
The night was restless, there were air alarms. Air strike in the village. Narodychi, the warehouse was destroyed.
Kirovohrad region
Situation is calm
Dnipro region
The night was calm
Kharkiv region
Attempts to surround Kharkiv continue, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold their positions, and the number of shellings that night has decreased. In the region - the fighting continues in the Izyum direction, yesterday due to the shelling the humanitarian corridor did not work.
Zaporizhzhia region
Zaporizhzhia region - no changes. It was quiet at night
Rivne region
The night was quiet
Volyn
The situation is calm
Vinnytsia
At night - quiet
Zakarpattya
The situation is calm
Khmelnytsky region
The situation is calm
Ternopil
The night passed quietly
Cherkasy
The situation is calm
Lviv region
The night was calm
Poltava region
The night was quiet
Chernivtsi
The situation is calm
Ivano-Frankivsk
The night passed quietly
Luhansk region
As a result of heavy shelling by the Russian army in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Privillya, and Kreminna on March 18, about 54 facilities were damaged. Of these, 19 are apartment buildings and 19 are private residential building, and two health facilities. Four dead and ten wounded in a day. 23 settlements are completely without gas supply. 38 settlements are de-energized.
Donetsk region
The night was tense. The offensive on Marinka. Constant shelling in the settlements of Avdiivka, Ocheretyne.
Verkhnyotoretsk - air strike. There is currently no information on the dead and injured.
Mykolayiv region
The night was tense. In Mykolayiv area at night air alarm sounded. Snihurivka was shelled with Grad. There are no data on the dead and injured at the moment.
Kherson region
Kherson region suffers from hostile occupation from all directions. In the region more than 70 settlements remain without electricity supply - it is almost 50 thousand citizens. The same number of civilians have not had water for a long time.
Odesa
The night passed quietly