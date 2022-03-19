Kyiv region

The air threat and the threat of missile strikes went on through the night. Under the active and unfocused fire of the invader were Irpin, Moshchun, Hostomel, Vorzel, settlements of Makariv community. Civilian housing and infrastructure suffer the most. A fire broke out at a landfill in the village of Novi Petrivtsi.

Chernihiv region

There were several air alarms in the evening and at night. Defensive battles for Chernihiv continue. The number of shellings of the city decreased during the day.

Sumy region

Okhtyrka and Sumy districts were fired upon by orcs from artillery. Losses are still being counted. Terror and genocide of the local population continue in the villages near the border where the enemy has entered.

Zhytomyr region

The night was restless, there were air alarms. Air strike in the village. Narodychi, the warehouse was destroyed.

Kirovohrad region

Situation is calm

Dnipro region

The night was calm

Kharkiv region

Attempts to surround Kharkiv continue, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold their positions, and the number of shellings that night has decreased. In the region - the fighting continues in the Izyum direction, yesterday due to the shelling the humanitarian corridor did not work.

Zaporizhzhia region

Zaporizhzhia region - no changes. It was quiet at night

Rivne region

The night was quiet

Volyn

The situation is calm

Vinnytsia

At night - quiet

Zakarpattya

The situation is calm

Khmelnytsky region

The situation is calm

Ternopil

The night passed quietly

Cherkasy

The situation is calm

Lviv region

The night was calm

Poltava region

The night was quiet

Chernivtsi

The situation is calm

Ivano-Frankivsk

The night passed quietly

Luhansk region

As a result of heavy shelling by the Russian army in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Privillya, and Kreminna on March 18, about 54 facilities were damaged. Of these, 19 are apartment buildings and 19 are private residential building, and two health facilities. Four dead and ten wounded in a day. 23 settlements are completely without gas supply. 38 settlements are de-energized.

Donetsk region

The night was tense. The offensive on Marinka. Constant shelling in the settlements of Avdiivka, Ocheretyne.

Verkhnyotoretsk - air strike. There is currently no information on the dead and injured.

Mykolayiv region

The night was tense. In Mykolayiv area at night air alarm sounded. Snihurivka was shelled with Grad. There are no data on the dead and injured at the moment.

Kherson region

Kherson region suffers from hostile occupation from all directions. In the region more than 70 settlements remain without electricity supply - it is almost 50 thousand citizens. The same number of civilians have not had water for a long time.

Odesa

The night passed quietly