I, Nikolai Steinberg, the chief engineer of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant from May 1986 to March 1987, know what a nuclear disaster is not from textbooks, newspaper articles, or politicians' statements. I know what it means for children and adults, for relatives and friends, for those who are close to the epicenter and those who are thousands of kilometers away. I know how a peaceful atom kills friends. I know how much effort and how many lives it takes to fight a peaceful atom that has spun out of control.

Tanks shelling nuclear power plants have once again stooped to a new low, displaying an immoral and barbaric attitude towards humanity as a whole and each human life separately.

The culprit of this crime is a rat, brought up within the walls of the Soviet KGB, thus celebrating another anniversary of the day when his ideal, his moral teacher, the "great" Stalin died.

What more can this bastard do to make the world understand that the thing which is going to kill everyone is not global warming? This thing will be this madman, surrounded by his accomplices, who have long been tied to him by blood and their highly spiritual fictional world, ready and able to kill children in another country’s land and shell nuclear power plants.

He is unanimously supported by "peaceful" nuclear scientists — not a single leader of the Russian nuclear power industry has either condemned the criminal actions of their Fuhrer or even expressed concern about the consequences of such a flagrant criminal act. Vile cowards!

And where are you, nuclear scientists of the world? Have you hidden heads under the wing, like ostriches? You know better than anyone else that a nuclear tragedy is never local!

The time for political correctness is over. Haven’t you realized what the games of appeasement had led to, especially Madame Merkel (by the way, where did the great nuclear power of Germany go? Was it replaced with the Russian gas?). Where is her bright associate Macron?

Kill the bastard before it's too late!

And to my friends and colleagues, power plant engineers of Ukraine:

Power plant engineers don't give up. You are alone now, no one will help you. Endurance and calmness. Professionalism. We will endure.

And they will choke and die. Their fate is already determined.

Tactical victories will not save you from strategic defeat.