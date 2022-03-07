“Regarding the key political sector that includes the cease-fire and the end of warfare – intense consultations will be resumed. As of now we haven’t achieved any results that will drastically improve the situation. However, the consultations will resume and we will get our results eventually.” – states the representative of the Ukrainian delegation in the talks with Russia Mykhailo Podolyak.
Ukraine-Russia talks: main points
The 1st round took place on February 28th. The representative of the Ukrainian delegation Mykhailo Podolyak elaborated that the parties achieved some common points. Both delegations then returned to their respective capitals for further consultations.
The 2nd round took place on March 3rd. This time, according to Podolyak, the results Ukraine was counting on, were not achieved. The parties only agreed on the process of organization of humanitarian corridors. However, these agreements did not work in real life: for a few days now, the invaders have been shelling the “green corridors” from the most affected cities.
The Ukrainian delegation includes the representatives of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign affairs.