“Regarding the key political sector that includes the cease-fire and the end of warfare – intense consultations will be resumed. As of now we haven’t achieved any results that will drastically improve the situation. However, the consultations will resume and we will get our results eventually.” – states the representative of the Ukrainian delegation in the talks with Russia Mykhailo Podolyak.

Ukraine-Russia talks: main points