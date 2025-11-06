With the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia started investing enormous amounts of money into its own military-industrial complex. Numerous companies received unprecedented orders and additional funding from the state. However, in some cases, outdated equipment, limited access to modern technologies due to sanctions, strikes by the Defense Forces, as well as the difficult economic situation, undermine the supply processes to the army of the aggressor country. The state pays factories for fulfilling contracts without accounting for inflation, so many enterprises operate at a loss and are on the verge of bankruptcy. The number of lawsuits against weapons manufacturers by the Russian Ministry of Defense is growing exponentially along with the statistics of delayed state orders.

Nevertheless, in 2025 some Russian officials and businessmen working for the aggressor country's military-industrial complex literally do not leave casinos in Nice and Monaco. They fly privately to Mallorca and, in general, live extravagantly. They are not under sanctions, their entry into EU countries is by no means restricted, and the largest war in Europe since World War II has become, for them, a kind of springboard to new opportunities.

How developers of products critical for the Russian Navy freely travel to Western countries and spend millions of dollars on luxury items can be seen in the example of Vitaly Aksyonov-Shablovsky, Deputy General Director for State Defense Orders and Foreign Trade at JSC "NPK Pusk". 24 Kanal analyzed documents on the activities and enrichment of the "noble family" of the company's owners, obtained from the private intelligence company Dallas. Read about how arms manufacturers, who are outside the scope of European institutions, live and how one of the producers of key systems for the naval forces operates in the material.

Why is "NPK Pusk" critically important for the Russian Navy?

The closed joint-stock company "Scientific-Production Complex 'Pusk'" is a private company and a serious player in the Russian arms market. Since 1992, the enterprise has mainly been engaged in the production of sights installed on all military ships of the aggressor country.

Andriy Ryzhenko, a retired Captain 1st rank of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explained to 24 Kanal that these devices are additional to radar-based targeting and firing systems and help sailors aim fire from, usually, artillery installations.

If, for example, the ship's radar station fails, the crews can fire using the sight. By the way, these devices are most often needed to fire at small targets on the sea surface. For almost twenty years, the Russians have installed such systems on all ships under construction. In addition, they are actively used on large boats without their own radar system,

– Ryzhenko noted

That is, the sights help Russian ships survive, particularly during attacks by unmanned surface vehicles. In general, they are an extremely important element in the defense of any Russian Navy ship.

The owner of "Pusk" is a native of Lviv, 75-year-old Volodymyr Vitaliyovych Aksyonov. Shares in the company are owned by his wife Tetyana Dmytrivna Aksyonova-Shablovska, as well as their son Vitaly and daughter Lyudmila. There are no other shareholders in the company, so the businessman's family effectively controls the enterprise, from which Russia purchases products worth millions of dollars.

According to Manticore:

Volodymyr Aksyonov has passport No. 4005/745502, issued on October 19, 2005 by Police Department 64 of Kirovsky District, Saint Petersburg.

Tetyana Aksyonova-Shablovska – passport No. 4015/500823, issued May 26, 2016 by TP No. 139 of the Russian Federal Migration Service for Saint Petersburg and Leningrad Region in the Central District of Saint Petersburg.

Lyudmila Aksyonova-Shablovska – No. 4015/500861, issued May 27, 2016 by TP 139 of the Russian Federal Migration Service for the Central District of Saint Petersburg and Leningrad Region.

Vitaly Aksyonov-Shablovsky – No. 4015/500809, issued May 26, 2016 by TP 139 of the Russian Federal Migration Service for the Central District of Saint Petersburg and Leningrad Region.

Regular customers of multifunctional sights and optical-electronic fire control systems, their components, and mounts include numerous enterprises involved in the production of ships for the Russian fleets, as well as FSB officers conducting maritime patrols in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Yachts, expensive cars, and real estate in Crimea: how the sight manufacturer enriched thanks to France

Since Russia actively modernized its ships even before the war with Ukraine, "Pusk" had many orders, so a lot of money always flowed into the company's accounts.

However, according to the private intelligence company Dallas, the greatest enrichment for Aksyonov-Shablovsky came in 2015. At that time, "penalty" payments from France arrived due to the refusal to deliver Mistral-class helicopter carriers. According to the contract, Paris was supposed to build ships for Russia, while equipment and armaments were to be installed by Russian companies. "NPK Pusk" was on the list of suppliers for the helicopter carriers. So when France paid Moscow compensation for breaking the contract, Aksyonov and his family received tens of millions of dollars for free.

It cannot be said that the company's owners were poor before such compensation, but thanks to generous French payments, the owners of "Pusk" radically changed their lives: renewed car fleets, which already included Porsche, Audi, Mercedes, and Rolls-Royce. In 2015, they also bought almost an entire floor in a high-cost residential complex in the occupied Crimean Partenit.



The Aksyonov-Shablovsky family ultimately bought six apartments on the sixth floor, but their approximate cost did not differ from the estimate in the screenshot / Photo provided by private intelligence company Dallas

They invested almost the entire cost in renovation, repairs, and furniture for this real estate, but for the subjects of this investigation, it was not a problem.



Layout of apartments owned by the Aksyonov-Shablovsky family in Crimea / Photo provided by private intelligence company Dallas

Later, for comfortable leisure on the occupied Ukrainian lands, they added a yacht worth 670,000 dollars.



How could they live without a yacht? / Photo provided by private intelligence company Dallas

It is clear that the Aksyonov-Shablovsky family did not limit themselves to purchasing cars and real estate in occupied Ukrainian territories. Moreover, the huge sums in the accounts so dazzled the members of the sight manufacturers' family that they began searching for noble roots.



What millionaires are without nobility? / Photo provided by private intelligence company Dallas

To find ancestors with such status in their genealogy, the Aksyonov-Shablovsky family spent millions of rubles. Their search was successful, and the family had to spend additionally on developing a family coat of arms. Nevertheless, these expenses did not impoverish the newly minted "nobles" since "Pusk" brought them significant profits.

The Aksyonov-Shablovsky family has a "middleman" between "Pusk" and the Ministry of Defense

In addition, the family owns another company – JSC NPK "AksAn". Its main activity is renting and managing non-residential property, and it indeed manages many of the Aksyonovs' properties. However, the company earns money differently: its additional business codes indicate the production of various equipment and communication tools.



Business codes of JSC NPK "AksAn" / Screenshot from a Russian counterparty check website

In fact, this enterprise serves as a conduit between "Pusk," the Aksyonovs, and the state. With its help (and not only), the sight manufacturers withdraw funds from their flagship company and inflate the cost of spare parts for their key product.

How the owners withdraw money from the company burdened with loans

Evaluating the situation at the scientific-production complex, it can be confidently stated that serious problems are already visible: increasing accounts payable and growing instances of clients failing to fulfill their obligations.



Company financial indicators for 2019-2021 / Screenshot from a Russian counterparty check website

Certain payment nuances for "Pusk's" products and services could be observed even a few years before the full-scale invasion. By the end of 2019, various contractors owed the Aksyonovs' company more than 554 million rubles.



List of debtors to JSC "NPK Pusk" as of the end of 2019 / Photo provided by private intelligence company Dallas

Nevertheless, the company showed almost 200 million rubles in profit. The year 2020 was worse – only 25 million. In 2021, matters slightly improved: "Pusk's" financial report reached 906.6 million rubles in revenue with 158.7 million in profit.

Meanwhile, other key indicators over these three years showed significant decline: a year before the large war, the company was highly dependent on creditors, had limited opportunities for financing its operations, and a small proportion of expenses came from stable sources.



JSC "NPK Pusk" was not resilient / Screenshot from a Russian counterparty check website

Fully analyzing the company's situation in 2025 is practically impossible due to the closed Russian registries. From open sources, only arbitration disputes regarding non-payment of 72 million rubles to "Pusk" by various state companies can be traced. This amount is hardly critical for the Aksyonovs' JSC, since the Kremlin, with the start of the full-scale invasion, literally pumps the military-industrial complex with orders of absolutely insane sums.

Nevertheless, one fact is certain: having small reserves for the company's operational activities, the Aksyonov-Shablovskys constantly withdraw huge amounts from the company's accounts. Therefore, the owners will have a comfortable life for a very long time. Even if the enterprise approaches bankruptcy, the Aksyonov-Shablovskys will withdraw money for all sorts of whims and travels without hesitation.

Thus, using "Pusk's" funds, the Aksyonovs carried out renovations on all real estate objects and bought cars.



Senior Aksyonov loves luxury no less than his son / Photo provided by private intelligence company Dallas

They even paid insurance not from personal funds. Official incomes would hardly allow such purchases, as salaries at all enterprises were relatively modest.

See the file with the list of JSC "NPK Pusk" and the payroll for 2023:

To "compensate" the family for their small salaries, the general director issues multimillion-ruble bonuses every few months. The payment amount does not depend on the position: the owner of "Pusk" receives 11.8 million rubles, as does his daughter-designer, who barely appears at work. The same amount is regularly given to his wife and son. The chief accountant is also not left out.



Bonuses almost 60 times higher than salaries / Photo provided by private intelligence company Dallas

It is therefore unsurprising that all members of the Aksyonov-Shablovsky family are classic sybarites. The massive flow of state money never stopped for them and even increased with the start of the large war.

High-society parties, Onlyfans subscriptions, and expensive escorts: how Vitaly Aksyonov-Shablovsky lives

Nearly the largest portion of expenses from "Pusk's" accounts goes to the Aksyonovs' family travels. Responsibility for organizing flights to resorts is usually taken by the company's founder's son, Vitaly. From 2014 to 2022, the Aksyonov-Shablovskys spent almost more time abroad than in Russia.

This especially concerns the younger generation: the owner's daughter Lyudmila, with her husband and child, constantly flew to Greece, Turkey, Thailand, etc. Compared to her brother, she was extremely economical with family wealth, since he could spend tens of thousands of dollars per day. Casinos in Nice, the most expensive hotels in Europe, 5-10 day trips with either steady partners or random escorts, gifts to women in the form of new Porsches – all of this was and remains normal for him. For example, in 2014, he bought a Macan S for his then-lover Viktoria Tamarova, who now owns private kindergartens.



Car for the lover using company money? Not a problem / Photo provided by private intelligence company Dallas

To ensure the family has funds for such entertainment, they periodically take loans from "Pusk."



Multi-million loan will not harm a company with many debts? / Photo provided by private intelligence company Dallas

One of Aksyonov-Shablovsky's favorite activities is organizing his own leisure. In 2021, the millionaire, who claimed it was difficult to find true love, registered on Onlyfans and subscribed to numerous women. Most of them he later offered meetings in real life, carefully archiving photos and videos of these "visits."



Starting with 150 thousand – clear condition Kristina Gordeeva / Screenshot from Vitaly Aksyonov-Shablovsky's phone in 2021

The entrepreneur meets not only escorts but also well-known social figures from Saint Petersburg and Moscow, including designer and co-founder of the Russian brands Autentique and Autentiments Anna Bernstein, her colleague from 404 NOT FOUND Elena Feliksova, yoga coach Anastasia Hippe, model Ekaterina Zlobina, as well as numerous friends of his wife.

Therefore, it is not surprising that he is a regular client of Helix laboratories and private venereologists.



Tests for sexually transmitted diseases taken by Aksyonov-Shablovsky every few months / Photo provided by private intelligence company Dallas

Correspondence with lovers, meeting facts, nudes, and hotel booking notifications are meticulously documented and archived. His collection contains over 2,000 photos and videos with women.

See photos from Vitaly Aksyonov-Shablovsky's personal collection (18+):

Among all the entrepreneur’s lovers, one stands out – insurance agent from the "SOGAZ" group, Kristina Khramova, whose photo bank has been constantly updated since 2013.

See photos of Aksyonov-Shablovsky's lover who "outlasted" all rivals and the wife (18+):

The popularity of Aksyonov among women is easy to explain: he has immense wealth and is well-known in social circles. The founder’s son has appeared multiple times in Saint Petersburg society columns, and his wedding received extensive media coverage.



The wedding of the founder’s son cost tens of millions / Screenshot from a Saint Petersburg society publication

How Aksyonov-Shablovsky smuggles luxury items into Russia, and the role of Finland

Aksyonov-Shablovsky became well-known not only for attending parties but also by turning into a blogger and gallery owner. In 2022, he registered Bad Gallery – an online gallery showcasing his personal collection of art items.



Russian mafia (c) / Screenshot from Bad Gallery website

The brand has its own merchandise, an art news section, and regularly holds events for collectors, displaying his collection. The collection includes rare LEGO sets, Japanese Medicom Toy bears, photos by Ren Hang, sculptures by Daniel Arsham, Kaws figures, and more.

Most of the collection was purchased after the start of the full-scale invasion, and since many sellers could not ship to Russia, he used the Finnish company Strukta Oy.

In correspondence with galleries, the collector stated he would pay via PayPal (which supposedly left Russia in 2022), and the package would be received by his contact in Helsinki, Ksenia Savina. This allowed Aksyonov-Shablovsky to transport goods worth hundreds of thousands of dollars without problems.



Trade restrictions with Russians? Never heard of them / Photo provided by private intelligence company Dallas

Nice, Monaco, Mallorca: where has the family of the Russian arms manufacturer been in recent years?

Working on the Bad Gallery project takes up a significant amount of time for Aksyonov Jr., but he devotes considerably more attention to traveling. From his native Saint Petersburg to Moscow, where he has a scheduled meeting with yet another lover, or to some European resorts, which the millionaire so enjoys, his wife and friends accompany him.

In just the past two years, Aksyonov-Shablovsky and his partner Kristina (maiden name Koksharova) have visited elite hotels in Mykonos, Monaco, Dubai, Madrid, and Ibiza. Friends of both Vitaly and his wife often traveled with them.

See photos from numerous trips of the son of the Russian military-industrial complex company owner:

Overall, after February 24, 2022, Aksyonov-Shablovsky and his circle have by no means reduced their travels. Neither their connection to the Kremlin’s military-industrial complex nor passports with the double-headed eagle pose any obstacle.

Wealthy individuals who earned millions from working to strengthen Moscow’s naval forces are gladly welcomed in NATO and European Union countries, against which Russia is already waging open hybrid aggression.



Kristina Aksyonova-Shablovskaya in Monaco, 2025 / Photo from the millionaire’s wife’s Instagram page

They freely use bank cards, stay in the most expensive hotels, and attend elite parties.

See video from Vitaly Aksyonov-Shablovsky’s party with his wife and friends at the Cova Santa Ibiza restaurant in 2025:

The war cannot be stopped without punishing the elites

According to many analysts, some representatives of the Russian elites want the war against Ukraine to end. This is quite likely true, as companies not involved in defense are suffering enormous losses. However, do large entrepreneurs connected to the war wish to halt the multibillion-dollar inflows into state defense orders? Especially those who are not under personal sanctions from the United States and the European Union, as they can freely travel the world, purchase luxury items, and be desirable clients for European businesses, as if their country were not conducting terrorist activities and they were not involved. It is unlikely that Aksyonov-Shablovsky and his colleagues would want Moscow to stop its aggression. After all, their relatives are not sent to capture destroyed streets in Kupiansk, no ballistic missile will strike their homes in the elite non-commercial gardening association “Repinsky Estates,” and the war exists somewhere far away and does not interfere with their usual way of life.

It is clear that the owners of JSC "NPK Pusk" are not global players in the Russian arms market and do not have significant political influence, yet there is no doubt that, along with many millionaires earning from the war, they will lobby for the continuation of the conflict at any cost. Because Moscow’s unleashing of the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II has only positively affected their wallets, and they have so far faced no punishment for their involvement.