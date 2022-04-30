Zelenskyy was informed that Russian strike groups had parachuted into central Kyiv and that their task was to kill or capture him and his family.

Fighting broke out around the government quarter. The guards turned off the lights and brought bulletproof vests and machine guns for Zelenskyy and a dozen of his assistants.

"Russian troops have twice tried to storm", said Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the President's Office.

Zelenskyy added that his wife and children were still there at the time.

Assaults were prepared on Zelenskyy

In the first week of the war, there were at least three attempted assaults of Zelenskyy. The United States and other countries have offered to evacuate the president and his team from Kyiv to help them form a government in exile.

However, Zelenskyy refused. Everyone remembers the legendary phrase "I need ammunition, not a shelter".

According to the Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, assassination attempts were being made on three more deputies.